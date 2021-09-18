One of the footballers who attracted the most attention when he arrived at Club América was the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo, a footballer that Santiago Solari asked for and that, so far, has been the only reinforcement that the Azulcrema directive has complied with the coach and the results have been seen on the pitch.
And it is that his arrival at América was questioned by journalists and former footballers, who claimed he was a player who was not up to the level of Club América and the only merit he had was to be known by Solari and to have played for Real Madrid, but with the performances he has had, little by little he has been closing his mouths, since at present he is one of the most important footballers of the team.
For this reason, Fidalgo assures that when he arrived and noticed the rejection, he only laughed at what they talked about him, because he knew they did not know him and that With the passage of time, all those criticisms I was going to turn into praise, something that you have ended up fulfilling.
“I laughed at the criticisms that had been made of me, I was aware of what was said before my arrival, even former footballers that I knew. I just wanted to speak on the field and I think I have shown what I am capable of”
– Alvaro Fidalgo
Currently the Spanish has become the key man of the Eagles, including, this tournament has been uncovered as the team’s top scorer, which shows the great vision that Solari had to bring him to Mexican soccer.
