Álvaro Fidalgo talks about the support that there will be on Sunday at the Azteca and assures that he does not see this final as revenge after being expelled in the semifinals of the last tournament.

🎥 @jairlopez_14 #America club #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/1GKTBKo8sB

— Multimedios Deportes (@mmdeportesmx) December 14, 2023