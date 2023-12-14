This Thursday, December 14, in 'El Volcán', the first leg of the final of the Apertura 2023 tournament between the Tigres UANL and Club América will take place, with the Águilas already installed in Nuevo León during the press conference prior to the match, the midfielder Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo spoke about the commitment.
The azulcrema soccer player assured that upon arriving in Mexico he already knew the feline team, however, he did not hesitate to mention that América is the largest in Mexico.
“I am passionate about soccer, so I had heard of all the teams in the League, obviously I know which is the biggest and it is the club that luckily I am in and I am very proud to represent it. I consider Tigres a great team that “It's going to make things very complicated for us, they have been doing things very well for a long time and it will surely be a very difficult final.”
– Alvaro Fidalgo.
Regarding the definition of the championship, the European player pointed out that the azulcremas will have to reduce errors to a minimum in key moments of the series.
“I think it is a 180-minute Final in which you have to do things very well, as I always say, minimize errors and especially in specific moments where things are not very good. It happens in football that many times you have to live through moments that are not so easy, especially in these important moments, in a Final. The important thing is to recover from those things, it is going to be a very disputed Final with two teams that have been doing things well,” he noted.
Last semester he was expelled in the semi-final against his staunch rival, which many believe led to the team's defeat, which is why he was singled out for that mistake. However, in this new opportunity he rules out having an individual revenge against that situation.
“I don't take it as revenge because in the end since I arrived here, from the first day I have the 14 in my mind, which is what all the people at the club put in my head, and I have been thinking about that in every Liguilla that I have been in the club, we are in the Final and let's hope it happens,” he assured.
