The Spanish midfielder of Club América, Alvaro Fidalgohas a strong bond with the azulcrema institution, the footballer has gone through strong moments being part of the most winning club in Mexican football, from sad moments where he has been singled out to his current best moment where he is loved by all the fans for his delivery in blue-cream colors.
After being crowned champions of the Apertura 2023 tournament by beating the Tigres UANL, the player boasted on his social networks that he got a tattoo of an eagle with the date of the championship on his right forearm, so in an interview with the YouTube channel of the club explained the reason for this tattoo.
“It's something very simple. The date of the title… My first idea was to put the eagle with the cup, but I didn't want a very big tattoo. I'm not a fan of tattoos, at least before this one”
– Alvaro Fidalgo.
“It was my first title, the 14th took a long time, I trained very hard, I had a hard time getting to it and it was, we finally achieved it and we had to immortalize it with the date,” he added.
He 'Maguito'He went through a viacrusis to win his first championship with the azulcrema team, he arrived in the capital of the Ais in 2021 and since then he suffered hard moments and painful eliminations with the team.
“The eagle because America marked me forever and well, it's going to be something that will be with me forever. Whether or not it is in a few years, the path I have to take… América is the most important club that has touched me in my career because it came to me at the key moment. So many fans, teammates, and the club marked me forever,” he stated.
It is worth mentioning that the Spaniard was close to leaving this semester, after a great offer from Zenit of Russian football, however, chose to remain in Mexico and at the moment it seems that he will not return to Europe.
