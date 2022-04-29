The resurgence of America is outstanding, led by Fernando Ortiz, the Coapa nest group has been in charge of adding points that are worth a safe place in the playoffs and also have options to reach the league directly, something that It seemed impossible a couple of months ago under Solari’s management.
Some players have raised their level considerably, one of them the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo, who was already the best player on the team in times of crisis and now, surrounded by full-fledged footballers, the Spanish continues to make a difference within Coapa that has even made several La Liga teams consider repatriating him in the summer.
This was confirmed by the Record Sniper, the source points out that Fidalgo is closely followed by more than one Spanish club, valuing that he is experiencing the best moment of his career and that he is still at the ideal age to return to the mother country and play at an excellent level. level in La Liga. Similarly, Álvaro would be interested in returning to his country for his sporting revenge, however, he does not want to do so without first winning a title with the team from the Mexican capital.
#Álvaro #Fidalgo #return #Spain
Leave a Reply