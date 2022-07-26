Club América has not had the desired start in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The azulcrema team is in position 15 in the general table, only above Querétaro, Mazatlán FC and Chivas de Guadalajara. In this journey, the azulcremas add a victory, a draw and two defeats.
Derived from the recent results, a sector of the Águilas fans has begun to exert pressure so that the board dismisses Fernando Ortiz. To the two defeats that America has suffered in the tournament, we must add the two setbacks that the club has suffered in recent days against Chelsea and Manchester City in international friendlies.
Despite the fact that the present of the American team is not the best, Álvaro Fidalgo considers that the team from the capital has the ability to become champion in the Apertura 2022. In an interview with Diario Récord, the Spanish midfielder indicated that the Águilas have no excuse not to lift the league title this semester.
“There is enough team to be champions, there is no excuse for not being champions. That is what we are focused on, that is what we are working on day by day. This is also what these high-level and demanding matches are for to prepare for the important matches”
– Álvaro Fidalgo to Record
America will face this Tuesday, July 26, against Real Madrid in a friendly duel. In case of losing to the meringues, the team of ‘Tano’ Ortiz would add their fourth loss in a row, which would put greater pressure on the Coapa team in the domestic tournament.
