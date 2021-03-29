Alvaro Fernandez (Arnedo, La Rioja, 1998) is one of the pillars of La Rojita. This U21 generation has only received a goal in the 12 official matches who has disputed, six of them with the Riojan as the starter. They are seven consecutive games without conceding a goal, two of them in this U21 Euro Cup. In the last one, on Saturday against Italy (0-0) A miraculous hand from Álvaro prevented the winning streak from breaking.

Let’s start with that decisive stop … How did you see it from your perspective?

Cuenca does it very well because he delays, he does not allow a pass inside to go hand in hand and he lets him shoot. But Cuenca is so big that it makes me see the ball late, he reacted a little late and it is a save with a lot of reaction speed. I touch it with the tips of my fingers, it hits the stick and I can take it out. It is a very important stop because the Italians if they get ahead are very rocky.

He celebrated it almost as if it were a goal in favor …

The goalkeepers live from decisive saves and it was one of them. That’s why I celebrated it that way, I know it helped the team and strengthened me.

Tell me about the game against Italy. Was the referee too permissive?

We know how they are and when they play against Spain, more. Aggressive, fast they jump with elbows, kicks … If we go to the ground they complain, if you touch them they scream … Two years ago they suffered it, we saw images to know what we were going to find.

They have seven games in a row without conceding a goal. What is the password?

Above all, do not make mistakes in defense, do not let the rival play in the opposite field and be very focused. That data says how well we are doing things and how involved we all are. Being the least beaten team in Europe is not easy and it should be the line to follow, because from a clean sheet we can win the Champions Cup again.

They are one draw away from reaching the quarterfinals … How do you prepare for the game against the Czech Republic knowing that you don’t have to win?

The draw gets us but we want to win. It is not the same to pass with seven points than with five. A victory helps confidence, scares the rivals … We are going to go out and win. If we see that it does not give us and we have to adjust the game to tie it, we will. But it is not the idea.

If they achieve the eighth game without conceding, they are in the quarterfinals …

We entered the game and we know that the rival is going to have to do a lot to score a goal for us. If it is not because of our error, the rivals or generate us, that gives a lot of confidence. The defensive line is very compact, solvent and that is going to be key.

On a personal level, do you feel in the prime of your career?

Although I am very young, I have a maturity that has given me these two years with Huesca. It is important for the goal post that a goalkeeper must have. Last season in Second I played almost everything. This season I started as a substitute, then I took ownership, the last game I did not play … Maybe I will come back and not play … I will work to get the title again. These things make you settle down, be clear about how things are in the professional world. This makes me value every game I play and fight against whoever it is.

His idol was always Casillas. What was he looking at?

It was always a reference to look at. My characteristics are somewhat similar to yours. I have also been fortunate to speak with him. Apart from being an idol, I have had a dialogue with him. Hopefully I can have a successful career like him.

What did you like most about Iker?

In one on one he was decisive, in goal very fast and agile. He improved over time in the passing game, with his feet … It was the transition to the modern goalkeeper. I look at the actions he did in goal. It is true that in the game with my feet I see more actions of Ter Stegen, for example. I consider myself a modern goalkeeper, I try to take things from Casillas that were very effective, he gave him to be the best in the world.

Now who is he looking at?

I stay with Ter Stegen. I keep a little something of each one, but he seems to me the most complete. That is why I consider him the best, because to be the best you also have to be the most complete, apart from being decisive. He handles all aspects, that makes him number one.