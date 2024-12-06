Like last year, the debate of the Sevilla FC goal This campaign was not an issue that was on the table. When Yassine Bono left for Al-Hilal, it was assumed that Marko Dmitrovic It would be his natural substitute. And it was… but for a short time. The poor general performance of the team, the very poor work in defense and the errors of the Serbian goalkeeper himself led to him sitting on the bench. That’s when Orjan Nylandwho came as a free agent, took over the Sevilla goal. The Norwegian has been growing in Nervión and is in a good sporting moment. In fact, since arriving in the Seville capital, the goalkeeper has doubled his market value.

Of the eleven matches who has competed in this course, four have been able to keep a clean sheet. A bad fall during the duel against Espanyol in Cornellà has left him in dry dock for several weeks. A loss that, at first, established some uncertainty regarding his replacement Alvaro Fernandez. The Riojan arrived for Dmitrovic in the last transfer market, Orta repeating the free agent formula, his last destination having been Huesca. In the collective memory there are still the embers of his last year at Espanyol, from which he did not come out very well. However, in the seven games that he has worn the Sevilla shirt between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, the Riojan has kept the goal unbeaten three times.

The mistake against Osasuna

So, Álvaro Fernández has been earning the respect of his people and the only ‘mistake’ that has been attributed to him these weeks has been against Osasuna, just when Nyland was already facing his last days of recovery. The goalkeeper was not correct when it came to clearing the Budimir headerwhich occurred very close to him. The former Huesca player touched the ball, but in a too weak way and it ended up entering the goal. Nevertheless, García Pimienta has publicly defended him and he has guaranteed that, against Atlético de Madrid, he will field “the one who arrives best.”

Some words that have served as motivation for the Riojan, who broke with a very negative trend of Sevilla in the eleven meters. And no red and white goalkeeper had saved a penalty since Bono left. In total, the Seville team has accumulated twelve penalties against since the summer of 2023. Neither Dmitrovic nor Nyland had managed to prevent the goal in this situation. Against Olot, and with the score still tied at zero, the referee invented a Agoumé penalty on a rival player. It was then that the Sevilla goalkeeper made a real save, with the forcefulness that he lacked against Osasuna, and ended up clearing the ball after the rebound. An action that serves to claim his place and that makes the decision difficult for Pimienta ahead of next Sunday’s duel.