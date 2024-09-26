The courts have struck down the low-emission zones (LEZ) in Madrid – although Madrid City Council will appeal – on the grounds that they protect the most vulnerable groups who cannot change vehicles. “The judges’ opinions in this case seem to me to be very unfounded,” criticises Álvaro Fernández Heredia (Madrid, 44 years old), Secretary General of Sustainable Mobility at the Ministry of Transport. The Madrid native says that his department is considering taking to court the rebellious cities that have still not established their restricted traffic areas a year and a half after it became mandatory, and he emphasises the government’s commitment to public transport, despite the problems with the Cercanías.

Ask. Does the TSJM ruling defend the most vulnerable?

Answer. The judges exclude the vulnerable who do not have a car, who are more numerous, who are more vulnerable, who are more affected by the harmful effects of eliminating a low-emission zone and who seem to have no rights. It seems that justice only defends the vulnerable who have a car, with unfounded arguments and without any scientific or technical support. They also buy into an argument from the extreme right about how expensive it is to buy an electric car, but it is not necessary, they can buy a second-hand car with a C label, which is generally not affected by restrictions.

P. Isn’t it true that old cars are used by the poor?

R. There is no scientific evidence of this. What the poor have are cheap cars. This analogy of the poor with old cars does not exist, but what does exist is that the most vulnerable in terms of transport use public transport more and walk more. In order to supposedly defend the rights of some vulnerable people, what they do is affect a large majority of vulnerable people. Judges are not so keen to defend rights when the M-30 is buried, they only defend them with measures towards more sustainable mobility, which benefit a group of citizens who do not have a car.

P. Could this create legal uncertainty for low-emission zones?

R. They send a message to the municipalities that are trying to comply with the law that is contradictory and that adds a lot of uncertainty. Low-emission zones are being delayed precisely because of these types of issues. I think the message is not good, but they should not be torpedoed. The Climate Change Law already establishes a regulatory framework and the future Sustainable Mobility Law will help to resolve these issues with greater certainty.

P. Do the judges not take into account the poor air quality in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which could lead to a fine from the EU?

R. The European Union is defending the real vulnerable groups in transport who are affected by pollution (low incomes, people with reduced mobility, people with illnesses, etc.). A low-emission zone makes public transport work better, allows space to be created for cycle lanes, and better urban design. The judges are rowing in the opposite direction, using vulnerability as an argument.

P. What about cities that haven’t started with their low-emission zones?

R. It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which is monitoring the situation. We are coordinating with them and, following the outline of the Law of Economic Sustainability, we have established that in order to receive state aid for public transport it is necessary to have a mobility plan, which includes a low-emission zone. So by 2025 there will be no transport aid for those municipalities that are in rebellion. Low-emission zones contribute to a better flow of public transport and allow bus lanes to be organised and public transport to be improved; it is difficult for a municipality to justify that it is against low-emission zones, but that it wants more funding for public transport: there is no point in having more buses if they are going to be stuck in traffic jams.

The Secretary General for Sustainable Mobility of the Ministry of Transport, on Monday at the ministry’s headquarters. Jaime Villanueva

P. And what about cities that are creating low-emission zones? fake?

R. The definition of what a low-emission zone is is in the Climate Change Law and in the Royal Decree: it is necessary to apply restrictions. The objective is to improve their air quality and that is what is going to be evaluated. It will be up to Ecological Transition to analyze them. Make a low-emission zone fake In an attempt to circumvent a law, he sends a disastrous message to citizens.

P. Is the Government considering taking to court cities that do not establish their ZBEs?

R. It is not out of the question. In Madrid, the Government Delegation has sent a message to the three cities that have not even begun to process them. The response from the mayors has been varied. We are all subject to the rule of law, even the Vox and PP city councils, which are denialists. No institution can be allowed to go beyond the law.

P. Several cities are removing bike lanes and bus lanes. How many will have to repay European funds?

R. We are currently investigating all the situations that come to us. When the period for justifying aid ends (2024, 2025 or 2026, as the case may be), they will have to justify what they have done with the Next Generation funds. Those who have not complied will have to return the money and pay a fine of between two and three times the amount collected.

P. Is sustainable mobility a leftist thing?

R. Mobility is about citizenship, our travel, health and improving quality of life. And that is both left and right. But it is being politicised and has been used in a Manichean way by many PP and VOX town councils. These representatives have legitimacy, but what they cannot do is deceive: they have to tell their citizens that reversing these actions has consequences, return the funds and pay fines that come from their citizens’ money.

P. When will we know the details of the bicycle aid announced by Pedro Sánchez?

R. They depend on the approval of the General State Budget and, after negotiations with the other political forces, it will be time to specify them.

P. Is this Government serious about public transport?

R. Never before has the central government made such a decisive commitment to promoting public transport: we have gone from 400 million to more than 2,000 million euros annually in the last three years. The result: 2023 has been the year with the highest use of public transport in Spain and in 2024 it will be surpassed. We have rescued public transport from bankruptcy and now comes the need to improve the offer, to have better frequencies and more lines. We are working on incentives to increase the offer of public transport and to improve the quality of public transport, improving interoperability. [combinar distintos medios de transporte]. Citizens need public transport to be an efficient and simple alternative.

P. How does this bet fit in with the ongoing problems of Cercanías?

R. We do not deny that there are problems in the Cercanías: they come from the fact that for eight years no trains were purchased and no investments were made in maintenance of the network. Now they are being done in a very intensive way. Rolling stock takes years to arrive, but units will soon be incorporated in all the Cercanías hubs. And investments are being made in maintenance, upkeep and improvement of the network. There are urgent action plans that are reducing incidents, although Telemadrid is trying to convey a different feeling. In a very short time we will see an improvement in the Cercanías.

P. Will free trains continue next year?

R. It is a question that is subject to the Budget. I don’t know. The message that the Government is sending is that the investment effort and the commitment to public transport will be maintained: it may be with the current system or it may be with new measures that help to improve this offer and this increase.

P. Will the future Sustainable Mobility Law include more funding for public transport?

R. Yes, it includes a specific fund for public transport with stable and objective financing, and also a budgetary commitment to maintain it. I believe that the law will be a great incentive and will allow us to experience a real revolution in public transport by 2026.