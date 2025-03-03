Borjathe tempting with which Alba was unfaithful to Álvarohe appeared in the ‘single bonfire’ of The island of temptations. “Were you really my friend?” Álvaro asked him, since both They maintained a friendship from outside the reality.

“My friends have them with the fingers of one hand,” Borja taught Álvaro his palm. “We carry A year and a half without speaking, and don’t talk to me about friendshipthat you have lacked time in the villa to liarte with another, “the single recriminated.

Álvaro reminded him of Borja that he had been behind three of the girls in the town. “But he is single, you don’t,” Sandra intervened. “I had distances with Alba at the beginning for him,” confessed the tempting. However, he reminded him of a detail: “You lias with my sister a week after meeting her”

“I apologized, but you never recriminated to me,” Álvaro replied. “Yes, but not forgetting,” Borja added. “Alba has values, not like you, has not spoken badly about you and said spectacular things“The guest explained, while Álvaro collapsed.

In the end, The repentance seized Álvaro Because of the infidelity he committed: “They have been wonderful years, I have my heart just for her. I wanted to test and let myself carry, but I regretted and I haven’t done anything again”