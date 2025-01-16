The value of a secret is related to the damage that its disclosure could cause: it is valued in proportion to its stability





The maximum magnitude of a secret is equal to humanity minus one. A secret that coincides with that formula is at its upper limit of stability: it can remain inert throughout the life of its bearer and vanish with it.

The value of a









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only