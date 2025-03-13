The world order as it was established in 1945 is broken, or at least in an agonizing pause – by saying it with Mable. Nothing is like January 19 of this year in what we used to call the West and in recent years … We had to learn to call something like “economically significant countries on a global scale in which European languages ​​are spoken.”

Part of the problem is there: there is a more or less general agreement in the US lefts – if there were – about the fact that our hand went big with the replacement of class policies with identity policies. But that does not mean that we must replace the world order with something blurry and primitive that ends the longest and more generous bonanza period that has seen a considerable part of humanity. There was never so much food, there was never so much medicine, there were never so many books and universities, nor were they so accessible.

The bankruptcy of that system, despite its defects, is a catastrophe. Conventional alliances between countries are broken, the markets subject to the whim of a business with more talent to do TV than to do business, and what wants to replace the old international regime is not another system, but the thunderous emergency of a narcissist without brake by, simultaneously, expand the national territory and win the Nobel Peace Prize – the only one that one can win belong to the type of those who break the type. they touch.

In the mere quid of the catastrophe, what is there, seeing the United States Quevedianly from inside, is the same thing that I saw Don Francisco in the transit between the third and fourth felipes: a show of professional incompetence and moral insolvency that is expressed in delirium policies.

The world upside down, but the unbearable, seen from within, is the storm of provocations

The whims are not minor. On Monday there is the North American free trade zone – the richest, populated and productive of the world – and on Tuesday morning it ceases to exist. He returns Thursday, but with the announcement that he will now end in April. A legal resident can be arrested, due to their political ideas, by the Migration Police. The arrest is clearly illegal, but people who are responsible for applying the law, say no.

One day there is talk of prosperity without limits and the next of the need to adopt painful disciplines to be able to avenge us from our allies! No one knows anything about governing in the government and his overture is to run to bureaucrats, who at least know what they do. The Minister of Health believes that it is as important to take cod liver oil as vaccinated.

The world upside down, but the unbearable, seen from the inside, is not the image of the Republic putting the foot all the time, the attack on prosperity and general freedoms, but the storm of provocations. Since January 20, the United States generates more news than all other countries together and all have as a center the overwhelming image of the president moving his finger, making the funny, mistreating valuable people, celebrating monsters. Politics as a show and nothing more.