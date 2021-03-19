Álvaro de Orleans Borbón has been summoned as a witness by the team of prosecutors of the Supreme Court that investigates possible tax crimes committed by Juan Carlos I after his abdication when he lost the immunity that he enjoyed. From the environment of the cousin of the king emeritus, they do not specify the date and limit themselves to pointing out that the aristocrat has received the summons for “the end of March.” According to El Español, the summons will be made on Monday by videoconference from Monaco.

The aristocrat’s testimony will be crucial for the Public Ministry to adopt a decision in relation to the second regularization of Don Juan Carlos, since, according to his lawyer, the payment to the Treasury of 4.3 million euros was due to “the derived income of the assumption, by the Zagatka foundation, of certain expenses for travel and services performed “by the emeritus. Expenses that would amount to eight million euros. «Out of respect for the institutions, and until more data is available, it will simply be confirmed that Mr. Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón maintains his firm will. The first of Juan Carlos I will be questioned as a witness in relation to the 8 million in flights that he provided him with collaboration with the competent authorities “, insist from their legal team.

The name of the aristocrat came to light in the audios of the commissioner José Manuel Villarejo in conversation with Corinna Larsen that saw the light in 2008. She placed him as a figurehead for Don Juan Carlos through his foundation, which has a bank account in Switzerland and it was constituted by the managers Arturo Fasana and Dante Canónica, the same ones who built an opaque structure for Felipe VI’s father to receive a millionaire donation of Saudi origin.

Earlier this month, Orleans issued a statement in which it denied being the “figurehead” or “fiduciary” of the emeritus and denied that Zagatka is a shell company. He also alleged that part of the objective of the foundation, the fruit of the commitment inherited from his father and grandfather, has been to “voluntarily” make “financial aid” available to Don Juan Carlos to pay for travel expenses.