Álvaro de Orleans, distant cousin of Juan Carlos I, declared this Monday to the Supreme Court prosecutors Juan Ignacio Campos and Alejandro Luzón that the more than eight million euros that the Zagatka Foundation paid on private flights to the king emeritus responded to his intention to protect the privacy of the former head of state when traveling. Álvaro de Orleans maintained that the funds with which Juan Carlos I’s private trips were paid for years come exclusively from his estate.

The interrogation of Álvaro de Orleans is due to a rogatory commission sent by the Attorney General’s Office of the Supreme Court that investigates the king emeritus for an alleged tax fraud and money laundering. The statement was made by videoconference and Orleans, 73, appeared as a witness and without lawyers at the headquarters of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Monaco, his country of residence.

Juan Carlos I recently presented to the Tax Agency a tax regularization of 4.4 million for flights paid for 11 years by the Zagatka Foundation in the period between June 2014, date of his abdication, and 2018. The tax regularization is due to the payment of personal income tax to the Tax Agency for flights considered payments in kind for four years.

Javier Sánchez-Junco, Juan Carlos I’s lawyer, issued a statement on February 26 in which he indicated that the emeritus king had presented a second tax regularization to the competent tax authorities: “The presentation of the complementary self-assessments corresponds to the Income derived from the assumption, by the Zagatka Foundation, of certain expenses for travel and services performed by SM from which certain tax obligations that have been regularized could derive ”.

The regularization was made without prior requirement, which allows the emeritus king to avoid criminal responsibility for the non-payment of this tax during the years in which he enjoyed those payments in kind. However, the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office continued to investigate the case and this Monday asked Álvaro de Orleans about the amounts now regularized by Juan Carlos I. The interrogation, among other reasons, was aimed at knowing if this regularization is in line with reality, according to sources of the investigation point out.

Five million in flights

During that period of time, Juan Carlos I carried out numerous flights at the expense of the foundation’s account, flights that cost more than 5 million euros. The Supreme Court prosecutor Juan Ignacio Campos, who is leading the investigation, and the anti-corruption chief prosecutor Alejandro Luzón asked Orleans on Monday why the foundation, created in 2003, dedicated its funds to pay for hundreds of flights in private planes to Juan Carlos I.

Orleans replied that he intended to follow his father’s tradition of helping the Spanish Monarchy and that he did so to protect the privacy of his family member. The same answer he gave to EL PAÍS during an interview held in Geneva (Switzerland) a year ago.

According to sources close to the investigation, Campos and Luzón asked Orleans to explain the origin of the nearly 14 million euros that the Zagatka Foundation moved into a Swiss bank account. The distant cousin of the king emeritus pointed out that the origin of these funds is his personal and family heritage.

The Zagatka Foundation bylaws listed him and his son as the first and second beneficiaries. In third place, in the event of the death of the previous ones, Juan Carlos I appeared, and in fourth and fifth place, King Felipe VI and his two sisters.

The chief prosecutor of the Canton of Geneva Yves Bertossa questioned Álvaro de Orleans in Geneva in 2018, as a witness, in the framework of the investigation that continues against Corinna Larsen, who was a close friend of Juan Carlos I, the manager Arturo Fasana , and lawyer Dante Canónica, for an alleged crime of aggravated money laundering. And he was also interested in the Zagatka Foundation, in the origin of the money that nurtured his millionaire accounts, and in the flights that Orleans paid to the king emeritus and Corinna Larsen. The latter enjoyed flights valued at three million euros, an amount that years later was claimed by Orleans and returned.

Fasana and Canónica managed the Lucum Foundation from which the King Emeritus received 60 million euros from the Government of Saudi Arabia in an account in Switzerland of the Mirabaud bank. The 60 million ended a few years later in an account domiciled in Nassau (Bahamas) in the name of a Corinna Larsen company.

The Zagatka Foundation was created in Liechtenstein and changed its statutes last June. Since then, only Álvaro de Orleans and one of his four children have been listed as beneficiaries. Its objective is no longer the “recognition” of the emeritus king for his services to the Spanish democracy, as reflected in the previous regulation, but “to guarantee financial assistance to the founder’s family”.