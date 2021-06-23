The issue of the continuity of the Uruguayan Nacho Rivero in Cruz Azul continues to talk about, and although some media have reported that the future of the player is far from the cement table, there are still some hopes of the fans as there are still days for the board to reach an agreement.
The Uruguayan contract ends on June 30, and the following days will be very important to know your future. The player has shown at all times his desire to stay at Cruz Azul as it is a club that he has taken great fondness for.
The president of the club, Álvaro Dávila, is confident that an agreement will be reached and has asked the media not to terminate this negotiation: “Nacho has openly expressed to me that he wants to stay, we want him to stay, everything possible is being done to stay with Nacho. Do not consider this negotiation dead, we continue working and there are possibilities for him to stay”, declared in an interview for the Javier Alarcón channel.
The big problem that the directive has is the high cost that Xolos de Tijuana has placed on Rivero, coupled with the economic problem that Cruz Azul is going through due to the large debts left by the past directive. At the moment the 4.5 million dollars that are being requested is something that can hardly be paid and that is why an agreement is being sought.
In addition, the president of the club also mentioned that he will have a talk with the president of Xolos de Tijuana, where he will seek to reach an agreement and it is expected to have something already official before Monday: “Maybe Rivero is getting a little complicated but I would like to fix it. We hope we can fix it. Today the issue is 50-50. I have a missed call from Hank (president of Xolos)”.
Crucial days are coming in the matter of this player, days when the board will analyze the situation and will do everything possible to retain one of the most important players that the institution has. Another issue that could help a lot is that there are offers from several clubs for Cruzazulinos players, such is the case of Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo, where surely
it would be the economic resource to pay for the purchase of Nacho Rivero.
