A sunny Friday afternoon begins and a family of six sits down at a table to slurp chicken broth, served at one of Bogotá’s most awarded restaurants: The Chato. The word with which the old elite Bogotanos call their friends, is also the name of this place that was recently awarded by the list The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, produced annually by the media company William Reed. Critics had already said that this was one of the best places to eat in Latin America, but this year they clarified something else: this place, where meals start with small almojábanas, is for the first time considered one of the best in the world, the number 33 of the ranking. the flat It is even above the other Colombian restaurant that made the list, the mythical Leo, which was ranked 43rd. The restaurant of the Colombian Álvaro Clavijo (Bogotá, 37 years old) is, says the award certificate, a bistro that “applies global techniques to highlight local ingredients.”

Clavijo speaks with pride this Friday about the giant oysters that he brings to his restaurant from the shores of Bahía Solano, in the Colombian Pacific. He trained in restaurants in France, New York and Denmark (Per se, L’Atelier and No mom) before returning to Bogotá to set up his own culinary laboratory. He has several tattoos on his left arm, and he points to one with the face of a cow: it reminds him of the beef heads that he had to separate from the bone, in a French restaurant, after they were boiled in broth for several hours. “I dreamed of that cow all the time,” he says of what seemed like a difficult challenge to overcome, but now it’s a reminder that she can always push her limits. “I can always invent something newer,” she says in an interview with EL PAÍS. The list 50 Best Above all, he appreciates his arepas de yuca, his chicken hearts with candied native potatoes, or his paletero with culonas ants.

the flat It has two floors and a group of Americans sits on the second for a tasting session (about $120), while the Colombian family on the first floor will go for the options on the menu (about $20 per entree). . Clavijo poses for photos while showing a wall with dozens of jars marked with various fermentations: aromatic miso, Moroccan lemon, peach kombucha, among others. the flat it is a laboratory, he says, but also a theater with a single main actor: Colombia.

A waitress brings two dishes to customers at the El Chato restaurant. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Ask. Does it create a lot of pressure for you to have people from other countries traveling to Bogotá to eat at your restaurant?

Answer. Yes, people come here with very high expectations, especially in recent years, and I am obsessed with things working very well. That has been very hard for me, there are people who come with an attitude: ‘let’s see if they are as good as people say’. A restaurant is like a theater, like going to see a movie in the cinema, you may like it or not, but that doesn’t automatically make it good or bad. Since this project opened I knew that it was not going to be something that everyone was going to like, that it was going to be a challenge. It was not a restaurant that was successful after six months of opening, quite the contrary, it was a very complex process to get to where we are. It is fun, yes, because it is food that is very well thought out, and it is not, between quotes, so normal things.

Q. For example?

R. For example, it seems crazy to me to slaughter an animal only for primal cuts and 70% of the beef ends up becoming ground meat. People want to eat the bondiola, or the loin, but the animal has more cuts: the ears of a pig, the tongue, the cheeks. When I opened this site, I wanted to show that there are no bad or ugly ingredients in food, but poorly cooked or poorly prepared ingredients.

Q. If the restaurant is a theater, what is this play about?

R. The main actor is Colombia. Our idea is to show that Colombia is more than lulo juice, than bandeja paisa, but that it has an impressive diversity and our commitment starts from using 100% Colombian ingredients. This is how we show, not tradition, but that Colombia exists: we create tasty and fun dishes. Our tasting menu is where we have worked the most on dishes that some know but many do not. I lived abroad from 18 to 26 years old and when I returned to Colombia I wanted to have fun with the ingredients. Before, we worked more with ingredients from the Bogotá savannah, and many interior cuts of animals, but we have now opened up to the entire country. For example, the Amazon is an infinite dispensary of ingredients.

Tasting plate, at El Chato restaurant. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Q. What ingredients impress you?

A. Corn of all sizes, or one that I work with a lot lately is the fresh heart of palm, and in Colombia there is a lot of heart of palm. Another example is oysters that are gigantic, enormous, and people have not seen or know where they exist. Those come from Bahía Solano. And we experiment a lot with flavors. In fruits, it seems to me that adding sugar to a juice is the biggest mistake one can make. There are so many fruits in this country that sometimes by mixing two of them you can already get something fresh and fun. Well, in the kitchen I’m in charge of making it difficult for myself.

Q. An example of a dish that has been challenging?

R. A term pig that we have offered to customers, not raw, but that many see as a risk. We always push the client to take risks, but it is not easy. Some people invent allergies just to avoid eating ingredients they don’t like. You have to build trust so that people take risks, and thus they realize that they begin to eat new things that they did not eat, even due to some trauma. It happened to me with a client and the beetroot: he told me please no, he didn’t eat beetroot, and I asked him to try one we made and he didn’t have to pay if he didn’t like it. I asked him to take a chance and the guy freaked out. That’s a smoked beet that tastes like meat. Removing that trauma seemed very nice to me, removing that fear. Sometimes we also do weird mixes that don’t work, but that’s fun too. Or sometimes we have hidden some ingredients, if we want to put something weird, hidden between a more commercial protein for example. And well, I do not allow changes. There are people used to asking for a potato broth without potatoes. Perhaps I’m exaggerating, but if you come to a restaurant of this level it’s because you want to come and try, that’s why you can’t order chicken hearts without hearts. If I put a plate it’s because I took a risk, and people have to come with an open mind.

Álvaro Clavijo, in Bogotá, on June 30, 2023. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Q. Why did you decide to dedicate yourself to cooking?

A. In France I fell in love with the cuisine, the sound, the atmosphere and the adrenaline. I started washing dishes in a restaurant and it was so bad that the cooks got desperate with me and they turned me on to cook to see if it would suddenly be better. I am looking for people to work with me who have the same passion, people who understand that meat is not just roasting and serving it, but that it is much more than that, who understand that the kitchen is a theater. My kitchen works like clockwork, and for that there has to be a lot of discipline and a lot of passion.

Q. you worked on the noma restaurant, in Denmark, which has been listed as the best in the world, but its chef René Redzepi said in January that he was going to close it and says that luxury restaurants are unsustainable because maintaining expectations requires a very high level of exploitation. What do you think of those statements?

R. I think it is a restaurant that is not going to close 100%, René is a very restless guy, young, and what he is doing is closing a cycle to start another, because he has already achieved everything he had dreamed of. I think he will turn Noma into a research lab. On the other issue, I believe that this is a trade, it is not a profession. It’s technical and you decide if you’re a passionate cook or a half cook, and that’s when it becomes a job. This is not a matter of marking a card, I look for the people who work with me to be very passionate. I don’t need someone to be the best cook in the world because here they will learn very well. Restaurants of a good standard must be lived intensely, that is not taught by a cooking school, to know if one likes it or does not like it. I love that intensity.

Chefs prepare the dishes for diners at El Chato restaurant. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Q. Why did you choose such a Bogota word like the flat?

R. The most difficult thing when you open a restaurant is choosing the name, it’s like choosing the name of a child: you want it to work and that you like it for the rest of your life. the flat was chosen to say that this restaurant is made with products from here, what grandparents ate, and flat is a very grandparents word. It stayed that way but the name doesn’t kill me, to be honest. Today I see that this restaurant can represent more things.

Q. Have you been overwhelmed by the success of your restaurant?

R. Too much, I would never have expected it, and if I had set my mind to this I think I would surely not achieve it.

Q. What does Colombia lack to strengthen itself at a gastronomic level like Peru or Mexico?

R. Comparison, from the outset, is a mistake. Because our story is totally different. We already have a very interesting history, we have our traditions, and Colombia is beginning to sound more and more on that global map, because investments and restaurants are getting stronger. Today I see many people who travel to Colombia to eat. And it is by the strength of the ingredients and traditions. We Colombians don’t know them. We are proud of the Chocoramo, the Colombian selection, and the hot chocolate with cheese—which is delicious. But Colombia is more than that, and people fall short because they are afraid of what is not comfortable. I think that now the restaurants show that a little more, before the restaurants were pasta, pizza, chicken and that’s it.

Diners at El Chato restaurant. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Q. What are your four favorite Colombian dishes?

R. The sancocho seems incredible to me, and a stew called the Pusandao. The chicharrón soup with beans also drives me crazy, and the very typical one: the ajiacos.

