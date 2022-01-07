Álvaro Cervera charged against the new format of the KO tournament in the press conference he gave after his team’s victory against Fuenlabrada: “It is very difficult to play this type of game, on a Three Kings Day, at four in the afternoon. And it is the Copa del Rey, a competition made for that other teams win it and not Cádiz. The draws are not pure, normally it is played at the home of the weakest rival without being back and forth. That already, from my point of view, is not fair. A competition is played fairly When it is drawn, you have to go back and forth and that’s it. Besides, there are teams that don’t enter until I don’t know how many at the end because they are in other competitions. ” The technician from Cádiz affirmed
“This competition is designed so that in the end Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atlético arrive, which are the best. And so that modest teams can make the box office, which I think is well designed. We are a little way up to Let Fuenlabrada or a similar team catch you one day, win you and become national news. Or Barcelona or Madrid take you and eliminate you. “
“That good things happen to us is well received because at the moment in LaLiga everything is bad news. We know that the Cup is not a competition for us, many times training disrupts us, people who have to stop due to injuries.”
“The game for me is very even, the difference in category has hardly been noticed. In the first half I think we have been better than them, they have been better in the second. We have not shot at goal but we have had situations for it, which for me is the important thing. And in football it is not about shooting more or less but about when you can, putting it in. We have been lucky enough to do it, “said Cervera.
He also wanted to talk about possible incorporations: “We need players in this category. Positions do not matter to me. We need to reinforce the team with players accustomed to playing in this category, which entails playing first tactically, technically and physically. That they give us a plus. “.
