The board of directors of the Center for Abaraneros Studies unanimously agreed to appoint Álvaro Carpena as the new president for four years. Doctor from the UMU, Carpena works as a teacher at the Pérez Urruti Special Education Center in Murcia. A person committed to his town, he is secretary of the Board of Fraternities and Brotherhoods and author, among others, of ‘Abarán, a yesterday to remember’.