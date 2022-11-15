He currently works as a teacher at the Pérez Urruti Special Education Center in Murcia.
The board of directors of the Center for Abaraneros Studies unanimously agreed to appoint Álvaro Carpena as the new president for four years. Doctor from the UMU, Carpena works as a teacher at the Pérez Urruti Special Education Center in Murcia. A person committed to his town, he is secretary of the Board of Fraternities and Brotherhoods and author, among others, of ‘Abarán, a yesterday to remember’.
