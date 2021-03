Manu Carreño announced in El Larguero de la Cadena SER that Joan Laporta’s favorite for the culé bench is Nagelsmann, Red Bull Leipzig coach. Although according to the presenter that does not mean that Koeman does not continue if he makes a great season finale and has the support of the locker room.

Álvaro Benito gave his opinion on the German coach. The ex-Madridista assured that he is a great coach and that he will mark an era in the team he trains.