Spanish motorcycling is in luck. Álvaro Bautista made history this Sunday by winning the Superbike world title, the second universal crown in his record after the 125cc championship in 2006. The rider from Talave needed to get on the podium and secured the title by finishing second at the Mandalika circuit in Indonesia .

This is the second Spaniard to be proclaimed Superbike World Champion after Carlos Checa, who precisely also achieved it with Ducati. With this achievement, the Italian team closes a dream year by winning the double in MotoGP and in this category.

At 38 years old and in his fourth season in Superbike, Bautista, who already came close to the title in 2019, has recovered his best version by demonstrating his experience, leadership and talent in all the championship races. After a great confrontation with Toprak Razgatlioglu, the man from La Mancha, with 14 wins and 29 podium finishes in 33 races, has reached the world crown with the last round to be held in Phillip Island remaining.