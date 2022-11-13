Álvaro Bautista Arce (Talavera de la Reina, 1984), brand-new Superbike world champion, says that life takes many turns and he could not imagine lifting a new title at the age of 37, 16 after the first and only one he wore in the windows of your home. “I started more than 20 years ago and I never thought I could last so long. Life has brought me here and I am enjoying it”, he confesses in conversation with EL PAÍS from Mandalika (Indonesia). There he was crowned after consolidating his margin in the classification over the Turkish Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the previous champion, with two second places and a fourth position in the sprint test in the penultimate round of the contest.

The man from Toledo is the second Spaniard to triumph in this championship after Carlos Checa (2011) and in the process surpasses a record set by Ángel Nieto, who achieved his 12+1 world titles in a period of 15 years. In addition, he joins John Kocinski and Max Biaggi as the third rider capable of becoming champion in both the Motorcycle and Superbike World Championships. On the back of a Ducati Panigale V4 R, which like Pecco Bagnaia’s in MotoGP also bears the signature of Gigi Dall’Igna, he has brought the Italian brand back to glory. If the drought for the factory in the top category of motorcycling was 13 years, in WorldSBK it was also remarkable: 11 seasons.

“Physically and mentally I feel full,” he explains from the garage. He has won 14 events and finished 28 times on the podium in 33 races in his fourth season in a series that uses street bikes rather than prototypes. “When they told me to come here, it was not clear to me. I saw it as a second-class championship, and it is the conception that has always existed in Spain. I felt good, I wanted to continue competing and enjoying myself and I said ‘come on, if I have no other choice…’. I am glad of the decision, because I have discovered a closer and more human championship”, he comments.

Bautista, 125cc champion in 2006 and runner-up in 250cc in 2008 under the guidance of Jorge Martínez Aspar, saw his dreams in MotoGP cut short in 2018. After eight years in the top category, four factory changes, three podiums and no wins, a bad start to the course made him late for the signing of contracts and he was left without a place on the grid. Although he returned to close to the front positions at the end of the season –he came to fourth when he replaced Jorge Lorenzo due to injury with the official Ducati–, there was no longer any room: “I have a thorn in my side. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, but that’s in the past.” At 33 years old, he found himself without a job and away from his passion, and therefore decided to opt for the least bad option.

“Coming here has given me a second life. I like to travel, move around a lot. Being with the team, working, explaining my feelings and trying to do my best. You cannot rely only on the results, you must enjoy the journey”, affirms the veteran champion. He has the rope for a while and marvels at the relevance that experience and the mind take on to stay at the top: “The late thirties are the new early twenties. I wish I could go back with everything accumulated, it would be the bomb”.

Far is the Alvarito who messed it up even in the celebrations, like the time he killed a motorcycle for trying to do a wheelie with the race finished. The only traits that recall that extroverted kid from Dani Pedrosa’s batch are his taste for daring hairstyles – now he sports braids – and his roots in the land. His family awaits him in Talavera, with his wife and two little daughters, from whom he brutally isolates himself during the competition weekends. “In this aspect I am selfish, I think a lot about myself. Luckily, they understand me and, for now, they put up with me”, he thanks. Away from the circuits, he applies the same criteria: he is 100% with the family and forgets about motorcycles.

