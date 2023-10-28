Álvaro Bautista is already two-time Superbike world champion. And he closed it in a big way after winning Saturday’s race alone at the Jerez circuit. The last event of the year was a title-key procedure, since the Spaniard had a 60-point lead with 62 at stake. But the calendar has allowed him to celebrate it in front of the Spanish fans, with his fan club present and in the cathedral of modern motorcycling.

The one from Talavera de la Reina put the finishing touch to a historic year that began in an overwhelming way, adding the first thirteen victories of the year. The title seemed like a piece of cake, although in the second part of the season it was more irregular, while his rival, the Turkish Toprak Razgatlioglu, took a step forward. With the hat trick of victories in the previous Portimao round (in Superbike there are two rounds per event, plus a short race, ‘Superpole Race’, which distributes half the points) he left the championship seen for judgment and with the Jerez’s victory has closed it in champion mode, to the delight of a circuit that devoted itself to the Talavera native.

Bautista thus achieves the most difficult yet, by revalidating the crown that he already won in 2022 and entering the select club of two-time Superbike champions. Furthermore, including the title he won in 2006 in 125 cc, he is already a three-time world champion in motorcycling and shows that there is life beyond MotoGP. «It is incredible to win a title, but even more incredible to defend a title and also do it in my home race. “Not even in my wildest dreams could I imagine it,” commented the Spaniard as soon as he finished the race and dressed in a golden jumpsuit made for the occasion.

MotoGP ‘Wild card’ in Malaysia



Bautista is already by numbers the best Spanish rider in Superbike history. Until the title he won last year, only Carlos Checa had won the production motorcycle championship in 2011. A competition that in Spain has had much less roots than in Anglo-Saxon countries or Italy, but which is considered the second in importance after MotoGP.

About to turn 39, the Spaniard has already announced his renewal with Ducati for one season so he will defend the title in 2024 with the number 1 on his fairing. Although his next objective, after celebrating as it should in his native Talavera de la Reina, will be to compete in a MotoGP Grand Prix again. It will be next November 12 at the Sepang circuit (Malaysia). And after winning his first title, the Italian brand rewarded him with a ‘wild card’ in the prototype championship.

Bautista will return to the premier class of motorcycling from where he left five years ago. So he did it with the feeling that he had never had a guaranteed MotoGP to demonstrate his potential, since he had always competed in private structures, when the difference between the official bikes and the satellites was a world. This time he will race in Malaysia with a ‘black leg’ Ducati like Bagnaia and Martín’s and he will do so with two more world titles under his belt.