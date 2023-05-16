Álvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres almost went to blows in a children’s game

A match was held last weekend between Real Madrid and Atletico in the youth categories and two former Spanish players were the protagonists, but not for good things.

Alvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres They saw their faces again, this time with different roles, but both were the protagonists of the embarrassing event.

sharp discrepancies

It happened when at the Valdebebas bench in the second leg of the tie for a place in the Final Four in the Champions Cup of the youth category, both faced each other and almost went to blows.

“Torres began to rebuke and question the referee’s decisions, when the Merengue team fell by two goals, “El Niño” continued with the claims and Arbeloa exploded against the mattress bench, protests that ended with the Merengue goal in extra time, “wrote the daily record

And he added: "The merengue faced the mattress between the benches and Fernando Torres ended up "losing his temper" and I ended up pushing the former Real Madrid player, which is why he was sent off, he left the field and rebuked the merengue fans."