Álvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres almost went to blows in a children’s game

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fernando Torres.
Fernando Torres.
The two football figures of Spain are in the pillory.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A match was held last weekend between Real Madrid and Atletico in the youth categories and two former Spanish players were the protagonists, but not for good things.
Alvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres They saw their faces again, this time with different roles, but both were the protagonists of the embarrassing event.
(Fernando Gaviria suffers a hard fall in the Giro d’Italia: he changes his clothes and his bicycle) (‘Piqué left Shakira’s children to shame’: unexpected reaction from the ex-soccer player)
sharp discrepancies
It happened when at the Valdebebas bench in the second leg of the tie for a place in the Final Four in the Champions Cup of the youth category, both faced each other and almost went to blows.
“Torres began to rebuke and question the referee’s decisions, when the Merengue team fell by two goals, “El Niño” continued with the claims and Arbeloa exploded against the mattress bench, protests that ended with the Merengue goal in extra time, “wrote the daily record
And he added: “The merengue faced the mattress between the benches and Fernando Torres ended up “losing his temper” and I ended up pushing the former Real Madrid player, which is why he was sent off, he left the field and rebuked the merengue fans.” (Piqué already has her witch: controversial ‘rematch’ against Shakira after her gesture towards her mother)
This video is wonderful because it is the faithful reflection of what both represent. Arbeloa, the one who speaks to youth behind the back on Instagram, watching and insulting cowardly from afar. Torres, going face to face and without hesitation.
Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/T4JM7tPVrI
—David Gomez (@David_Gmez99) May 15, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Álvaro #Arbeloa #Fernando #Torres #blows #childrens #game
Leave a Reply