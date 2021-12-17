Atlético Nacional is already working to finalize the roster of players to face the team’s commitments for the 2022 season. In that order of ideas, Águilas Doradas de Rionegro’s left back, Álvaro Angulo, is on the radar of the Antioquia team.
The coach of the eastern Antioquia team, the Peruvian Johan Fano spoke of the player’s future on the Vbar de Caracol radio program, without giving many details about the team that will sign the player, and already assumes that he will not continue with them for the next season.
The 24-year-old player would have rejected the offer of the Orlando City of the MLS to choose the proposal of the purslane team, but in the last hours a proposal came from a team from the second division of Spanish soccer.
For those who do not know his football, we share this compilation of images of the player with the Águilas Doradas jersey, to see his technique and how influential he has been in assistance and annotations.
Álvaro Angulo arrived at the Golden Eagles of Rionegro in January 2017 and after five seasons the departure of the left-back is almost taken for granted.
#Álvaro #Angulo #signing #Atlético #Nacional
Leave a Reply