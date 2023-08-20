After the hosts controlled the ball in the first half hour, Argentine Alvarez broke the tie in the 31st minute when he received Phil Foden’s pass and hit hard against goalkeeper Nick Pope..

Newcastle pressed in the second half, but City had the best chances, and striker Erling Haaland, unusually, failed to score despite many attempts by Foden..

Newcastle intensified its attacks in the last quarter of an hour, but struggled to reach the City goal, which achieved its second victory at the start of the league.