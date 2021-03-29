The general secretary of UGT, Pepe Álvarez. FERNANDO VILLAR / EFE

Pepe Alvarez will present himself to be elected leader of the UGT in the congress that the union will celebrate this year between May 18 and 21 in Valencia. “The pandemic has disrupted everything and there are challenges that we had pending from the previous congress that we have not been able to meet,” he explains in a conversation with this newspaper, in which he confirms that he is going to run for re-election and that he believes there will not be a alternative candidate.

Álvarez, 65, was elected general secretary of the UGT for the first time in 2016, replacing Cándido Méndez, who had held the position for 22 years. During these more than five years, the union has reduced its structure from six sectoral federations to three. In addition, the union’s confederal leadership has taken a very symbolic step by leaving its traditional headquarters, the old convent of Santa María Magdalena in the central Fuencarral street, to move to Avenida de América, where the regional union of Madrid and the three sectoral federations.

Despite these changes, Álvarez defends that there are pending duties from the previous congress that they have not yet done. “We must open the doors of the union to groups that are associated in organizations to which we have not opened,” he points out. “They are groups that need a bonus, that they know that we are going to respect their idiosyncrasies,” he adds. To exemplify what he says, he cites the incorporation into the UGT of a group of prison workers with broad representation in the sector.

The UGT congress was to be held last November, but the pandemic forced the delay to May. This, Álvarez explains, has prevented the union from reaching the meeting with the previous debate that usually takes place in union organizations and that culminates in the approval of a program that is discussed and amended in that conclave. This time the same will be done, but since the entire process has been conditioned by the coronavirus, Álvarez plans to propose the holding of a conference “mid-term” to address “organizational issues, membership and union elections.”

Despite this, the congress delegates will have to address and approve the action program for the next four years and it highlights a proposal: “Implement the 32-hour work week.” Other proposals will also be raised, such as seeking salary limits in companies to avoid major inequalities. For this, it is proposed that the agreements “establish that no person can earn more than a certain number of times in a company than he who earns the least”, as can be read in a summary document of this program, which is called Revolution 6.0.

These are just a couple of the proposals that the union collects. However, Álvarez adds claims that have marked his first term at UGT: “We are going to this congress with the same situation that we had [en 2016]”. It refers to the validity of the labor reform and the 2013 pension reform, which, although suspended, has not been repealed. That would be another argument, he says, to maintain “that the management [que salga del congreso] do not start from scratch and that the negotiations continue without interruption ”, he says, thinking about the open conversations with the ministries of Labor and Social Security. However, he does point out that there must be adjustments at the top: “The management team that we made at the 43rd congress was done with little time and we did not know each other in depth.”

The May appointment will put an end to a process that is being held in recent months of congresses in the territorial unions and sectoral federations. In these conclaves, there are no big changes. The most important is expected in the FsMC, the federation of services, mobility and consumption. Who has been its secretary general, Miguel Ángel Cilleros, will leave office. Cilleros was Álvarez’s rival in the Méndez succession and the relationship between the two has not been smooth in recent years.