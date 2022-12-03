Alvarez, the baby “blessed” by Pep. Holland-USA in Destiny. Today’s matches and themes

The round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar begins today. It starts at 16 with Holland-United States and ends at 20 with Argentina-Australia. The topics and curiosities about the two matches – which open the four round of 16 days – in our column ‘Qatar Today’. (by Michela Cuppini)

