Madrid (AFP)

Atletico Madrid achieved a difficult and late victory over its host Celta Vigo with a goal, at the end of the seventh stage of the Spanish Football League, before meeting its neighbor Real in the Madrid “derby” on Sunday.

The capital club owes the Argentine “substitute” striker Julián Alvarez, who scored the winning goal in the 90th minute.

Atletico raised its score to 15 points in third place, while Celta Vigo suffered its fourth loss, and its score froze at nine points in tenth place.

This is the sixth victory in the last nine matches for Argentine coach Simeone’s team, which did not taste a loss.

Atletico will meet Real Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium, where the latter’s striker, Brazilian Vinicius, was subjected to racist abuse on several occasions, after a Mallorca fan was sentenced to one year in prison and banned from entering stadiums for three years.

Real Madrid enters the confrontation after raising its unbeaten record in La Liga to 39 consecutive matches, specifically since its defeat to Atletico in particular 1-3 on September 24, 2023.

Villarreal defeated its host Espanyol 2-1, achieving its second victory in a row.

Ayosi Pires scored goals for Villarreal and Khofre for Espanyol, which suffered its third loss in a row.

In turn, Las Palmas tied with its guest Real Betis 1-1, with Alberto Molero scoring for the first, and Argentine Giovani Lo Celso for the second.