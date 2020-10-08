The CEO of Banco Santander, José Antonio Álvarez, considers that the economy “is paralyzed, waiting for a vaccine to arrive” against the coronavirus. “We have stood still and we are waiting for the economy to reopen, but not in the new normal, but in the normality of a lifetime ”, declared the executive on Wednesday during the first session of the 2020 International Banking Conference, which is held under the title Rebuilding the future: the next normal.

According to Álvarez, Santander expects delinquencies to grow in 2021, “once the government stimuli disappear.” This entity has granted 125,000 million in moratoriums for individuals since the beginning of the pandemic, which has led to historical losses of 10,800 million due to the accounting adjustments that it has been forced to make.

Along with Álvarez, Larry Summers, now a professor at Harvard University and former Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, also participated in one of the round tables of the day; Agustín Carstens, general manager of the Basel International Settlement Bank (BIS) and former governor of the Bank of Mexico; and Jörg Kukies, Secretary of State at the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

Álvarez addressed the economic situation and admitted that it has been relevant for the governments to formalize guarantees, but that the action of the banks has been definitive: “We keep the economy afloat, lending a hand to individuals, although it is true that with some help of the government”. The second executive of Santander recognized that deposits do not stop growing due to “a surplus of savings in the private sector, while the demand for credit is weak.” “There are always exceptions, such as in the automobile sector because the virus has affected to public transport ”, he added.

Another credit crisis

The manager admitted that although the situation began as a health crisis, it has led to a credit crisis. Unlike 2008, he said, “now what I see is that the banking system has much more capital,” although he indicated that delinquencies can take away their own resources from banks. “As soon as you start destroying capital, trust erodes. The ability to generate capital in Europe has been damaged by low and negative rates, but there is a remarkable capital base to deal with the aftermath [de la crisis]”, he specified.

The CEO of Santander considers that fiscal policy is “essential” to protect the income of citizens. “This is a credit crisis because the income of companies and individuals have been greatly affected,” he said.

Larry Summers, for his part, added that monetary policy can avoid financial panic but is not appropriate for economies. He advocated introducing fiscal elements to support credit or direct payments. In his opinion, the private sector has a huge surplus because “there is fear.” “There is no desire to invest. If there is an excess of private savings, it is necessary that these savings be absorbed ”, he indicated.