Francisco Álvarez ceases today as counselor for Employment, Research and Universities of the regional government to be the spokesman for the Citizens Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly in a coup of the orange defectors to guarantee an absolute majority to the Executive of the coalition of which they are part and to which the expelled from Vox also joined last week with the arrival of Mabel Campuzano to the Ministry of Education and Culture. Álvarez himself announced his dismissal, published today in the BORM, at the meeting held yesterday afternoon in Cartagena between the three deputies expelled from Cs – him, Isabel Franco and Valle Miguélez – and the leader of the oranges, Ana Martínez Vidal, the group’s spokesman until now, Juan José Molina, and the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo. Álvarez’s appointment went ahead thanks to Castillo’s abstention, who will be suspended from membership. Notary Miguel Ángel Cuevas de Aldasoro took the minutes of the meeting at the request of Miguélez.

With this political maneuver, those expelled ensure control of the group and their presence in the Board of Speakers of the Assembly, a governing body that has a key function: to establish weekly parliamentary activity, including the appearances of the members of the Council of Government to be accountable to the opposition. The functions that Álvarez performed in the Executive will be temporarily assumed by Valle Miguélez.

In addition, the dissident deputies of Cs agreed to remove Molina and Martínez Vidal from the positions of responsibility of the commissions. Molina, until now president of the Education and Culture Commission, will be relieved by Álvarez. The former councilor will also direct the Industry, Labor, Commerce and Tourism, in which he replaces Miguélez, who is responsible for this same area in the autonomous government. Likewise, he will occupy the secretariats that correspond to Cs. For their part, Franco and Miguélez will distribute the rest of the positions in the commissions with the apparent precaution of not being in those corresponding to their government responsibilities. Molina and Martínez Vidal will only have a presence in the Citizen’s Petitions and Defense Commission, practically inactive, as vice president and member, respectively.

Martínez Vidal questions that the councilors Franco and Miguélez become part of the House committees after this turnaround



Vaccine Commission



The defectors also ensure their presence in the commission of investigation of the vaccination of high regional positions, promoted in February by the orange party. Miguélez leaves the presidency in the hands of Álvarez, but remains in that group displacing Molina.

He and Martínez Vidal reported what happened yesterday to the national executive of their party, chaired by Inés Arrimadas, to take action on the matter. His first measure will be to open an expulsion file for Alberto Castillo, according to the deputy: [con su abstención] that a person expelled from Ciudadanos and who is a turncoat is now the parliamentary spokesman. He added that, hours before the meeting, the president of the Assembly assured two executives of his party that “there would be no surprises.” The next decision will be to analyze the legal validity of the movement of Álvarez, Franco and Miguélez, questioned by the orange leaders from the ethical and aesthetic prism, due to the “anomaly” that involves mixing the legislative and executive powers. «The PP has gone from having 16 deputies to 23 buying wills. It is a regrettable spectacle, ”said Martínez Vidal.

OPINION

Likewise, he questioned the legality of the group’s internal operating regulations presented by Álvarez at the meeting and the request for Molina to refrain from making financial movements in the group’s accounts until he was relieved.

The changes brought about by those expelled from Cs will be communicated tomorrow to the Board and the Board of Speakers of the Assembly. If both bodies do not impede, Álvarez will be the spokesperson automatically. Martínez Vidal and Molina do not rule out that this matter ends up in court. Nor, the possibility of passing both to the Mixed Group.

What happened yesterday in Cartagena is the latest consequence of the failed joint motion of censure by Cs and PSOE to seize the presidency of the Community from Fernando López Miras. In this regard, Inés Arrimadas, acknowledged yesterday that her training made mistakes when communicating to the public the reasons that led them to present two motions of censure, including the one that prospered in the Murcia City Council, but ruled out resigning due to the broad support intern with whom she was chosen to lead her party a year ago.

Arrimadas admits errors



In statements to laSexta, Arrimadas pointed out that they did it “completely wrong” so that only the motions against the PP in the region and in the capital were discussed and not so much about the corruption cases that, according to Cs, motivated these initiatives. “I can give examples of three people who are relatives and were given fractional contracts of less than 5,000 euros to give them more than a million euros in just two years,” he said regarding the alleged corrupt practices of the PP in the City Council.