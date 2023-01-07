Saul Alvarez refused to rematch with Dmitry Bivol in the super middleweight division

The team of the Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez rejected the terms of the rematch proposed by the Russian Dmitry Bivol. This is reported TASS.

Bivol has expressed his willingness to drop down from light heavyweight to super middleweight to fight for the four championship belts held by the Mexican. However, Alvarez refused to fight the Russian for these titles.

On September 12, Alvarez announced that he was ready for a rematch with Bivol, and recalled that their first fight was not in his weight category. “I won the first five or six rounds, but then I got tired. That’s what happened. He is no better than me, ”the Mexican considered.

On May 7, Bivol was stronger than Alvarez in a fight for the World Boxing Association light heavyweight championship belt. For the Russian, this victory was the 20th in his career. Bivol has never lost in a professional ring. On account of the Mexican 30 victories with eight defeats. Two more fights with his participation were declared invalid.