After almost nine years at the helm of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete says goodbye to the presidency of the operator after the Government achieved his departure this Saturday in a movement promoted by the SEPI – dependent on the Ministry of Finance – and with the approval from the Saudis of STC. Before passing the baton to Marc Murtra, has sent a letter to the staff to say goodbye.

«Telefónica has been much more than a place of work for me. It has been my home and my school. Here I have met the brightest and best prepared professionals. Here I have believed alongside all of you. Together we have been able to transform challenges into opportunities, to turn the impossible into possible, to make the bad something good, and the good something, if possible, even better. You have been the true protagonists,” Álvarez-Pallete wrote in an internal message to the workers that he also published on his LinkedIn profile.

In his letter, the former president of Telefónica has shown his satisfaction for having been able to share his “excitement and generosity” with the operator’s employees: “Thank you for every moment you have given me and for every step we have taken together. Above all, thank you for believing in me.».

Likewise, he took the opportunity to appeal to the staff: “With a heart full of gratitude and feeling deeply proud of all of you, I ask that you show the same commitment, loyalty and passion that you have shown to me.” make them available to the new president of TelefónicaMarc Murtra.









And, again with an eye toward the future, he stressed: “Leadership is a journey that, like life itself, is made up of countless chapters. The one that begins now, I have no doubt, will be full of opportunities that will allow Telefónica to reach new heights and achieve new successes. The future of Telefónica will be as brilliant as your past and present has been».

«Once a telephone, always a telephone»celebrated as a conclusion to close a stage that ends to give way to another with Murtra at the helm.