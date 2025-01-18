José María Álvarez-Pallete, outgoing president of Telefónica, wears the title of telephone For 26 years now, more than a quarter of the centenary history of one of the most relevant telecommunications companies in Europe and Latin America. In his last and painful service to the company, the teleco president’s willingness to facilitate the transition in the best way for the group stands out. Being part of the solution and never part of the problems encouraged him this Saturday to accept the surprising will of the first shareholders, led by the Government, with the support of Criteria and Saudi Telecom. There will be time, and it will be sooner rather than later, to peek behind the scenes of a decision cooked up in Moncloa, with an interference that ceased to be a surprise when at the end of 2023, the Council of Ministers gave wings to Sepi to break into the capital of the teleco.

Led by Álvarez-Pallete, and throughout the almost nine last years of his presidency, Telefónica has managed to reinvent itself with innovation in the direction, in a fast-paced adventure from analog to digital, from voice to data and from copper to fiber optics enriched with artificial intelligence. In between there have been pandemics, Brexits, earthquakes, wars, energy crises, collapses of traditional models crushed by globalization, as well as global polarization, the emergence of new public enemies such as disinformation, the ethical risks of algorithms and even capricious ones. Brussels vetoes of corporate transactions valued at 14 billion (such as the sale of O2 to Hutchison). In fact, Álvarez-Pallete knew how to turn that early adversity, encountered suddenly as soon as he assumed the presidency of Telefónica, into a opportunity to create the UK’s most admired telecommunications company.

Now, the photograph of the company, from the last full year of his predecessor in the position, César Alierta, shows favorable data wherever you look except in the stock market, an issue also pending on the part of the main telecommunications operators in Europe. In fact, the sector is now worth a third of what it was capitalized in 2010, all aggravated by the direct rivalry not only of the largest companies in the world, but also of the regulators called to preserve fair play in the industry.

Telefónica’s troubles on the trading floor have merited the continuous efforts of its chief executive, a task in which Álvarez-Pallete has dedicated energy, time and resources with a clear message: trying to convince the markets that Telefónica was worth much more than what it thought. quoted. He has not left a key untouched, including strategic plans, unprofitable divestments, cries in the deserts of European regulators and a tenacious offensive to clean up balance sheets.

The debt inherited in 2015 reached 55,000 million, a magnitude that Álvarez-Pallete has reduced by exactly halfnow accommodated at the current 27,349 million. To evaluate this effort, it is worth considering that the accumulated investment in that period exceeded 71,500 million in a business and with corporate investments valued at 95,000 million.

The accumulated cash generation of 40,000 million has allowed almost 20,000 million euros to be distributed in dividends and share repurchases, as well as an increase in the group’s net worth by more than 6,000 million euros. But all of the above has been done uphill.. Only in the last three years, and while the Spanish economy grew by 38%, the income of all Spanish telecommunications operators decreased by 38%, while the fixed and mobile broadband services demanded by users increased by a similar percentage.

Telefónica has done its homework long before its European peers, that now face the migration from cable to fiber, while deploying 5G and making 4G profitable. The growth of data traffic is unstoppable and exhausting for the weakest, which is not the case of Telefónica as it was made clear during the worst months of Covid-19, when the telecom and its competitors saved the economic and emotional life of the country. thanks to the strength of their connections.

In 2015, the information passing through the Telefónica network was close to 17 million Terabytes, compared to more than 150 million today. The telecom is prepared to meet the digitalization needs of society and with more than three million kilometers of fiber, with super mobile broadband accessible to the population from 78,000 base stations.

In his farewell as president, Álvarez-Pallete recognized it as “a privilege to be part of the great Telefónica family. It has been my home and my school. Together we have turned the impossible into possible. Thank you for every step we have taken together and thank you for having believed in me. Once telephone, always telephone”.