José María Álvarez-Pallete, who He will leave behind his time as executive president of Telefónica after the board of directors of the Spanish company approved his departure this Saturday in an extraordinary session, will have the right to receive up to 23 million of euros as compensation for the termination of the employment relationship.

The executive contract, to which Marc Murtra will replace the head of Telefónicaprovides for financial compensation of up to four years, including the fixed and variable remunerationadding up to just over 23 million euros.

The company detailed this remuneration policy he latest annual corporate governance reportpublished in the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), with which the compensation to be received for the departure of both Álvarez-Pallete and the other executive director of the group, the CEO Angel Vilá, is calculated.

Each of these four annuities corresponds to the sum of the last fixed remuneration and the arithmetic mean of the sum of the last two variable remunerations per year received according to contract, as explained in the document.

The president of Telefónica collected 1.92 million euros in 2023to which is added the variable remuneration of 3.71 million. In total he pocketed 5.64 million. The previous year he had earned 6.12 million, as stated in the annual directors’ remuneration report. In the event that the payment of these four annuities is agreed, José María Álvarez-Pallete would receive almost 24 million.

At the same time, Pallete has a social security plan of directors, for which, as of December 31, 2023, he would have the right to receive 11.4 million. However, according to this same report, “any compensation derived from the termination of the employment relationship will be incompatible with the recognition of any economic right linked to this plan”, so one charge would invalidate the other.

A relay promoted by Sepi



The appointment of Murtra, who also holds the position of president of Indra since 2021has been approved today by the board of directors of Telefónica at the proposal of the State Society of Industrial Participations (Sepi). The public entity put Murtra’s name on the table and has exerted pressure to carry out this important change in the management leadership of the telecommunications company after nine years in office.

Sepi landed in Telefónica’s shareholding less than a year ago in response to the emergence of the Saudi STCin an operation that raised tensions around a possible politicization of the strategic company. In a relevant fact submitted to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), ‘teleco’ has confirmed the renewal of the executive presidencywhich he explained as the beginning of “a new stage” in view of the “new shareholder structure.”

In a single session, the termination of the former president’s contract was approved, who accepted the request to resign as executive director, and Murtra was appointed as his successor. The businessman has had the support of Criteria Caixawhich, after the changes in the board last year, is the largest shareholder in Telefónica along with Sepi.