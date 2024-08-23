Telefónica Chairman José María Álvarez-Pallete met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasilia on Friday to reaffirm Telefónica’s commitment to the country, which is the second largest market for the Spanish multinational after Spain, the company said in a statement.

Álvarez-Pallete said that “it is always a pleasure” to return to Brazil, his second home, where he grew up personally and professionally and where he can say “with pride” that Telefónica is the market leader with more than 113 million customers. In addition, the Chairman of Telefónica added that Brazil is one of the four key markets for Telefónica and, together with Spain, the one that contributes the most revenue, margin and cash flow to the group.

The Spanish company has once again included Brazil as one of the pillars of its new strategic plan, under the axes of growth, profitability and sustainability (GPS) presented last November.

Telefónica has been present in Brazil since 1998 and “has been an active part of the consolidation of the market,” the company said in a statement. “Through its Vivo brand, it enjoys a leadership position in both customers and financial results. In the future, Telefónica intends to further expand its customer base, continue to deploy a differentiated network and capture the opportunities offered by fiber optics (FTTH) and network sharing,” it added.

Telefónica Brasil posted a net profit of BRL 2.1 billion (EUR 345.3 million) in the first half of the year, an increase of 8.2% compared to the same period in 2023. The company’s revenue in Brazil increased by 7% between January and June of this year, reaching BRL 27.2 billion (EUR 4.471.8 billion). Compared to the second quarter of 2024, mobile services revenues grew by 8.8%, reaching BRL 8.9 million (EUR 1.5 million), with the contract segment standing out, with profits growing by 9.7%, totalling BRL 7.4 million (EUR 1.21 million). Fixed revenues, on the other hand, showed the greatest growth in recent years, reaching 4 billion Brazilian reals (657.5 million euros), an increase of 3.9%. In this segment, fiber stands out, which, in the second quarter, increased its revenues by 17.1%, reaching 1.8 billion Brazilian reals (295.9 million euros).

Vivo’s customer base totaled 114.7 million accesses, of which 100.9 million correspond to mobile accesses. Of these, the number of postpaid connections grew by 4.3 million accesses in the last year to exceed 64 million SIM cards (7.2% more), with levels of customer disconnection (churn) historically low, below one percentage point. In addition to the strength of the wholesale business with mobile virtual operators, Vivo has already passed its fiber optic infrastructure through 27.3 million Brazilian households, 10.7% more than a year ago, with 6.5 million homes and offices connected, which represents the largest net gain reported since the fourth quarter of 2022 (with almost 200,000 accesses).

Follow all the information of Five Days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda