The presidential candidate of the Citizen Movement, Jorge Álvarez Máynezharshly criticized the PAN in the Chamber of Deputies, which voted against the reform aimed at prohibiting conversion therapies in Mexico.

“The year is 2024 and the PAN thinks that the sexual orientation that people choose is something that can be 'cured'. I cannot understand the sensible people who find it 'useful' to vote for a caveman political party,” said the representative of the PAN. orange party

On Friday, despite the resistance of the PAN, the Chamber of Deputies approved a legislative reform aimed at ban conversion therapies in Mexico.

“Once again, love won! The initiative to prohibit the so-called conversion therapies was approved in the Chamber of Deputies, a battle that we fought together with @Pat_MercadoC since 2018. Nothing to cure, what is new is the freedom to be and love,” Álvarez Máynez highlighted on his social networks.

He also mentioned that 6 years ago his party proposed to prohibit and eliminate conversion therapies because they violate human rights and the free development of personality, but the proposal was ignored, however, now Patricio Mercado and a group of legislators have taken up this agenda.

With 267 votes in favor, 104 against and 33 abstentions, the plenary session of the Chamber gave its approval to the reform, which includes modifications to the Federal Penal Code and adds article 465 Bis to the General Health Law.

The parties that supported the project were Morena, Green Party, Citizen Movement, Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Labor Party.

The reform establishes prison sentences of two to six years and fines of one thousand to two thousand times the daily value of the Measurement and Update Unit for those who carry out, impart, apply, force or finance any type of treatment, therapy, service or practice. intended to change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

In addition, the penalty will be doubled if the classified conduct is directed at minors under 18 years of age, older adults or people with disabilities.

If fathers, mothers or guardians are responsible for these behaviors, sanctions of reprimand or warning will be applied, at the discretion of the judge.

The reform also contemplates increasing sanctions in cases where the perpetrator has some subordinate relationship with the victim, uses his or her public function to commit the crime or uses physical, psychological or moral violence against the victim.

The text establishes that the presentation of a complaint will be sufficient to begin the investigation of the facts classified as a crime.

Likewise, it is determined that in cases of non-compliance by the Public Ministry in the medical, psychological or specialized care required by the victim, this will be sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Penal Code and the applicable legislation.

The reform was sent to the Senate of the Republic for its constitutional effects after being approved in general with 267 votes in favor, 104 against and 33 abstentions, and in particular with 275 votes in favor, 102 against and 30 abstentions.

Conversion therapies, also known as efforts to correct sexual orientation or gender identity, have been widely condemned for their inhumane and degrading nature.