Jorge Álvarez Máynez This Thursday, February 22, he officially registered as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the Citizen Movement, before the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Álvarez Máynez was accompanied by Dante Delgado Rannauronational president of the Citizen Movement.

“This act is part of the stage of the preparation of the election and in its essence enshrines the maximum expression of the fundamental right of citizens to compete in an election for the highest office of the Republic,” said the President of the INE, Guadalupe. Taddei Zavala.

He stressed that the competition rules will allow the INE to guarantee with complete transparency that the will of all Mexicans counts in the same way throughout the country and outside of Mexico.

“This day, Citizen Movement formalizes the nomination of teacher Jorge Álvarez Máynez for the candidacy for the Presidency of our country,” said Taddei, who accepted the request of the orange party candidate.

For our part, have the confidence to have a citizen and impartial electoral referee, who will guarantee the mandate of organizing the elections, complying with the guiding principles of the electoral function and the highest sense of responsibility and love for our country.”

On his social networks, Jorge Álvarez Máynez stressed that what is new is doing politics from joy. “The new is just beginning,” noted the presidential candidate.

Electoral process

As we approach the 100 days remaining until the June 2 Election Day, the president advisor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, provided a detailed report on the state of the Electoral Process 2023-2024.

In an ordinary session of the Executive General Board, he highlighted the continuous progress and He stated that the process is underway and going well.

“Today marks the beginning of the countdown that brings us closer to what will be a celebration of democracy,” he stressed. Taddei Zavalaurging the INE structure throughout the country to maintain a constant pace of work to comply with all scheduled activities in a timely manner.

“With only one hundred days left until election day, it is crucial that we redouble our efforts to guarantee the full exercise of citizen rights. We cannot afford to slow down!” he added emphatically.

The presiding advisor took the opportunity to recognize the hard work of all the executive directorates and technical units of the INE, as well as the Internal Control Body (OIC), for their commitment and dedication during this electoral process.

“It is important to highlight the extraordinary effort of each member of the INE team, whose commitment is fundamental to the success of this election,” he emphasized.

To conclude, Taddei Zavala reiterated the INE's commitment to carry out its work diligently and punctually, and announced plans to further intensify efforts in the coming days with the aim of ensuring a successful and transparent election for all Mexican citizens. .