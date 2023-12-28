With videoArsenal failed to take over the top position in the Premier League from Liverpool on Thursday evening. Mikel Arteta's team lost 0-2 in the London derby at the Emirates Stadium against West Ham United, which also defeated Manchester United in front of its own audience last Saturday. Halfway through the season, Liverpool maintains a two-point lead over pursuer Arsenal.
Minne Groenstege
Latest update:
01:09
