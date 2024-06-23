Houston.- The Copa América began with another blow for the Mexican team.

Captain Edson Álvarez was injured in his left leg in the debut against Jamaica on Saturday night, and his future in the tournament is uncertain.

Álvarez, a recovery midfielder who plays for West Ham in the Premier League, left the match after 28 minutes almost in tears with an injury to the back of his left thigh. He had to receive help from the medical team to be able to walk away. Luis Romo relieved him.

Mexico did not immediately provide a report on the severity or type of injury that Álvarez suffered when trying to stop a Jamaican attack in three quarters of the field.

The 26-year-old “Machín” is one of the leaders of the Mexican team that in this Copa América suffers from the absence of five World Cup players by decision of coach Jaime Lozano.

Mexico was also left without goalkeeper Luis Malagón, who was projected to be a starter in the absence of veteran Guillermo Ochoa, due to an injury before the start of the tournament.