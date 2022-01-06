Mister America’s European tour stops in Milan. Obviously the agent of Julian Alvarez, the new star of River Plate and the Argentine national team (in perspective) has deliberately chosen to make appointments with Inter (above all) and Milan after having collected the proposals of the other European clubs interested in his client. . Fernando Hidalgo, an old acquaintance of our football, has been in contact with the Nerazzurro ds Piero Ausilio for months and in November accompanied Dario Baccin (Inter manager) on his mission in Buenos Aires.

The Alvarez clause

In those days Baccin saw the 2000-born striker who has just been voted the best player in South America in 2021. Alvarez has his contract expiring in December 2022 and River boasts a 20 million euro clause. This is why in recent weeks his future is being decided in view of the summer. In his footsteps there are not only the two Milanese companies. Fiorentina also showed interest through Burdisso. But the biggest dangers, as usual, come from abroad: Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in particular.