Genoa – Agustin Alvarez's first training session at Mugnaini it was, for the record, a finishing match, played with the yellow bib of the reserves. And it ended with two goals in a row from free kicks, both in the same corner, which attracted compliments from the other Sampdoria players who stopped with him on the pitch to train on set pieces, namely season ticket holders Askildsen and La Gumina, plus Barreca and Ricci.

Tonight against Parma the Uruguayan striker will already sit on the bench, with the number 19, the same one he had in this championship at Sassuolo and that he had for a few seasons in Peñarol, the most prolific ones that opened his way to European football. And it is highly probable, if not practically certain, that Pirlo will also make his debut. The question mark remains that of the attacker's autonomy, since he broke his cruciate in May to date “el Canario” has only taken the field once in the Primavera championship match against Genoa, the day before Christmas. In January he always went on the bench in Sassuolo's official matches, without coach Dionisi ever letting him in. It is up to the performance area of ​​the Sampdoria club, based on the data received from Sassuolo and that collected in Alvarez's first hours in Bogliasco, to indicate to Pirlo how many minutes he may have left in his legs.

Yesterday the Uruguayan began to become familiar with Pirlo's game and his new teammates, lined up in the non-starting lineup, teamed up with La Gumina and Ntanda. For him this is a golden opportunity to relaunch himself, physically and technically. Sassuolo invested around 12 million and still believes in it.

Alvarez is the first signing of January for the Sampdoria club and offers an additional solution, albeit still part-time, to Pirlo, who is always waiting to recover the injured. Yesterday the coach was unbalanced about Kasami, «he should be in Cittadella», the Swiss midfielder was not in Bogliasco yesterday, he is continuing his recovery process outside. While again yesterday late in the evening the Spaniard Pedrola landed at Genoa airport, and to begin with he should undergo a new MRI in the next few hours to ascertain the condition of the hamstring which was injured the first time against Catanzaro. Nothing filters out about recovery times. As for Esposito, who was also unavailable, he won the December MVP Trophy of the Serie B League, the prize awarded every month to the best player in the league. Tonight he will be awarded on the pitch in the pre-match ceremony, then he will sit in the stands.