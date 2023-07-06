













However, not everything can be hunky-dory, the application of Threads It is certainly invasive in terms of the data it asks for from your user. Just to give you a good idea, it looks at your purchases, financial information, search history, browsing history, contact information and more.

The most curious thing is that, from iOS, it also asks you for information about your health. One would say “how for what”, however, the marketing reasons are more than obvious. Likewise, it is also important to note that, initially, it shows you accounts that you could follow and it does so based on the data it collects.

It’s not new that Goal make these kinds of moves, because it’s something you already do with Facebook and also with Instagram. With the passage of time and the regulations of the different governments, they are adjusting their policies.

For example, right now, Threads It is not available in the European Union, since there are many regulations and rules that you must first accept, especially those related to the collection of user data.

Threads is a “success” in terms of the situation as it already has more than 10 million downloads. The question here is if, in the medium term, it manages to offer fewer obstacles than Twitter and if the regulators do not put some kind of brake on it.

