Have you ever thought about how you will live when you are a grandpa? Neither do we, but the truth is that with this example of a person we already get an idea of ​​how we want to spend our retirement.

Normally the idea we have of this stage of life is to be completely relaxed at home, taking care of grandchildren, shouting at the clouds like Grandpa Simpson or peeling tangerines in the sun, however, this Japanese went against the current and shows us that we gamers can aspire to a peculiar mode of withdrawal: the video game.

That’s how it is. If you are currently gambling and have always said that you will do it until you are old, let me tell you that that can happen.

A moving retirement story

Through some videos of Youtube Posted by his grandson, this 93-year-old adult shows that we can all have the will to do what we want, and what better way than to dominate the racetracks from Formula 1 to more urban-themed races. What started with a setup modest now is a great steering wheel with a gear stick, combined with a cool wide monitor to no longer use your old computer.

You can see it in action below.

According to the story we know through YouTube videos, this grandfather used to drive a taxi during the 60’s, and then he dedicated himself to driving a garbage truck for approximately 20 years, basically, until his retirement.

A comfortable life to live

Although we know that everyone is free to live their retirement as they want, we are sure that gaming injects a lot of energy into this grandfather, and not only that, but also that people are increasingly asking for more videos on his channel, in addition to letting him messages of support and express your fanaticism for his form of withdrawal.

By the time you are reading this article, some brands have approached it to improve their gaming experience through peripherals, such as special chairs, neck cushions.

There is no doubt that it is never too late to learn something new, not even for that, it is never too late to play. Fortunately, more and more companies are looking to create accessible video game experiences so that everyone can be part of this beautiful community, even cell phone games are getting deeper and more and although it sounds strange, easier to take, but difficult to play. stop playing.

What is the game you would like to play during your retirement? I’m thinking that it would probably be a grandfather who plays Dark Souls, of course, if the reflections still give me … see you in 60 years, when I am a YouTube celebrity (or the platform that continues to exist).

