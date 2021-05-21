Pay a little more for better equipment in an attraction that lasts minutes

Microtransactions may be a controversial topic in the video game industry, yet they are still a lucrative business that many people take advantage of. Now this exercise was brought to an attraction of Spider-man on Disney and the result is interesting.

Disney just reported that park goers can purchase ‘power ups’ for the new Spider-Man attraction that will formally open on June 4. This new ‘game’ – as it is also called – will be part of the long-awaited Avengers Campus at California’s Californa Adventure Park.

In this attraction, users can throw cobwebs with their hands, but that only happens in the standard version. The microtransaction here is to buy some ‘web power bands’ and technology that unlocks ‘several cobwebs at the same time’. Now, each of the packages is worth $ 35 and $ 30; the good? You can take the items home with you.

Now, if you think that stayed there, then no! Not at all, there are still more options in the models of these cobweb-throwers for the attraction of Spider-man. Add to that that you cannot use these items again. What is, is that you may want to collect these microtransactions.

These microtransactions aren’t the only ones

While the issue of microtransactions in the park Disney in the attraction of Spider-man they sound outrageous – although you can take the item home with you – they’re not really the only ones on the market.

Nintendo offers something similar in Universal Studios Japan with a wristband that serves to obtain exclusive items and make the experience a little more fun than it already is.

Finally, the microtransaction business in amusement parks may sound like a scandal, but, if they are aesthetic, they will not mean anything more than a kind of swagger, while an upgrade will give you access to other kinds of content.

