Alfa Romeo Sauber today presented the C43, the car that will defend the Alfa brand in the 2023 F1 championship entrusted to the confirmed Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou. In terms of livery, compared to 2022, the team based in Hinwil in Switzerland has abandoned white to make room for black which joins the lighter red compared to the chromatic tone used in the past season. The new Alfa Romeo team representative, Alessandro Good studentsduring the press conference to present the C43 about the livery he declared “we have brought the Alfa Romeo colors back to F1“. In fact, rewinding the tape of Alfa Romeo’s history in motorsport in the world of covered wheels, the Alfa brand has often competed by combining black with red, this happened in the DTM, in Superturismo and also in the WTCC. Impossible, however, not to see in the red and black color also a reference to the Audi R18 protagonist in the WEC. The house of the Four Wheels, in fact, from 2026 will be on the track alongside Audi in F1. Below are some images of the past, present and, perhaps, the future.





