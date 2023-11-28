Sauber and Alfa Romeo say goodbye

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will put an end to the collaboration between Sauber and Alfa Romeo, born in 2018 and lasting six years. Consequently, next season the Swiss team will participate without the presence of the Milanese company as title sponsor, with several question marks arising over what name the team will adopt in the 2024. Among the numerous hypotheses that have arisen in recent weeks, including that of a Audi’s early arrivalin this case only and exclusively as a partner.

Audi already from 2024?

In fact, from 2026, the German brand will make its debut in Formula 1 with Sauber, also supplying the engines to the Hinwil team in a year in which F1 will adopt the new regulations relating to power units. Work is underway to ensure that the new reality presents itself at its best in just over two years, but there will not be any type of entry from 2024. The confirmation came from the Team Principal of the current Alfa Romeo Alessandro Alunni Well donewhich denied any hypothesis regarding this entry earlier than expected.

The new denomination

In this regard, the Umbrian manager was very clear to the microphones of Autosport: “No. Audi will enter in 2026 – he remarked – From a commercial point of view it is important to make a splash in 2026 and not dilute Audi’s involvement in the team. So, we will continue as Sauber, building on the group’s legacy.”. In addition, Alunni Bravi has specified further details on the next name of the team, already decided some time ago but which will be presented next month: “We have already planned the next step, and of course we have signed the title partner already at the beginning of 2022 for the next two seasons – has explained – the FIA ​​will publish the entry list for 2024 around December 10th and on that occasion, and not before, we will also communicate the team name for the next two seasons and the title partners for our team. We have everything clear for the next two seasons, and I want to reiterate that it’s not two years of transition. They have been part of a long-term project for two years that must take the team to the next level.”