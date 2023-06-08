The current Alfa Romeo world championship

Guanyu Zhou’s 9th place brought back theAlfa Romeo in the points for the first time since Melbourne, when also in that case the Chinese driver finished in the same position. If we add the eighth place reached by Valtteri Bottas in the inaugural GP of the season in Bahrain, this series of results allows the Swiss team to temporarily occupy the seventh place in the constructors’ championship after seven GPs disputed, tied with the Haas. A complex start to the championship, therefore, but which does not cancel the ambitions of the Hinwil house.

Alunni Bravi on its pilots

This, at least, according to the words of the new Team Principal Alessandro Good studentswho replaced Frédéric Vasseur this year and was interviewed by Sports worldimmediately providing his point of view on the future of his pilots: “They are two fundamental pillars for the team – he explained to the Spanish sports newspaper – our goal is to give them a competitive car. Valtteri has a lot of experience in F1, and for us he has been and continues to be a very important element in the development of the car and the team. Guanyu was a rookie last year, and in 2022 he showed he can be very competitive right away, he has grown over the year and this year he has shown that he has taken another step forward. We have a mix of experience and talent, and this is our strength this year and we want to continue to give stability to the team. But the team’s priority now is to give the riders a competitive package“.

The example of Aston Martin

Still on the subject of his drivers, the Umbrian manager also commented on the words of Bottas, who aims to conquer a podium with Alfa Romeo. By doing so, the team could then follow the example of theAston Martinwhich from last year to this season has managed to take a concrete step forward, as demonstrated by the five podiums conquered in the first seven races, all by Fernando Alonso: “Aston Martin is an example for everyonenot just for us – he added – they have made very important investments in the entire structure of the team and in terms of personnel and have been able and able to make the right choices at a technical level. So it’s an example to follow, and it’s an important example to give hope to our staff, which it shows that with work, with investments, with the right choices one can improve and fight for important positions in the future. Sure, it takes everyone’s time, skills and commitment, but it’s a path we want to follow as a team, as Aston Martin did”.

The opinion on Alonso

About a pilot like AlonsoAlunni Bravi remarked on his esteem for a talent like that of the Spaniard, to the point of admitting that he wants to hire him, hypothetically, also in the future, despite the not so young age of the two-time world champion: “I would hire him even if he was 45 or older – he has declared – I knew him well at McLaren when I was manager of Stoffel Vandoorne, who was his teammate. I was able to personally see the work that he can do every day as a driver, his ability, his great determination. I must say that the Fernando who returned to F1 after his experience in the Endurance World Championship (and in other categories) I saw him changed, with great malice (in the good sense of the word) and a huge one desire to demonstrate its qualities, it is as if he were a “rookie” competing in his first year in F1. This year he has found a competitive car that allows him to show his qualities. He is a champion. You don’t win two F1 world titles if you don’t have certain characteristics. For me it is a pleasure to see him. We’re happy with our riders, but I can’t hide that Fernando Alonso is one of the best drivers in F1, and that has to be recognised“.

The work with Audi

In conclusion. Alfa Romeo will cease to be Sauber’s title sponsor starting next season, with the Swiss team returning to reuse the surname of its founder until at the Audi entranceexpected in 2026 also as a supplier of power units: “We are working thinking about the present and the future. The future is built now. It is important to focus on the work of this year and the coming years. We can’t expect to be competitive in 2026 if we can’t do an optimal job and improve as a team over the years. At Sauber we are constantly working to improve. Audi is focused on the engine design. There is no interference and we both work on our main goal, we on the car and they on the engine“.