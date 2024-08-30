Yesterday, American and Canadian aluminum manufacturers asked their Mexican counterparts to align themselves with the T-MEC and avoid Chinese products.

Otherwise, they warned, they will increase their pressure measures through controversies before the review of the trilateral agreement in July 2026.

Jean Simard, president and CEO of the Aluminum Association of Canada, said there will be more pressure on USMCA partners to comply with the guidelines before they are revised to prevent the entry of aluminum products from countries such as China and Russia. He noted that the United States and Canada have already imposed 25 percent tariffs on Chinese aluminum and steel.

“I believe that Mexico must take very seriously the importance of aligning itself with these measures and move forward with the commitment to have a well-implemented and transparent monitoring system because this is the key to being able to manage what is to come,” he said to aluminum industry leaders during the Aluméxico 2024 Expo and Congress.

Charles Johnson, president of the Aluminum Association of the United States, said that industrialists in the sector have drawn up different scenarios of what will happen in their country after the elections on November 5, which would be very different if Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris wins the presidency. Both asked Mexican aluminum businessmen to work with their government to transparently provide data on the origin of the aluminum they export, to rule out that it comes from China. Eugenio Salinas Morales, president of the Mexican Aluminum Institute (Imedal), indicated that Mexican industrialists will align themselves with the creation of a trinational aluminum committee.