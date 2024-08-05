From one crisis to another. There seems to be no peace for the auto sector in recent years. First Covid, then the chip shortage and logistics problems and now a new challenge, that of the lack of aluminum. It certainly will not have deep and heavy impacts like the previous crises but this situation will also have serious implications for some car manufacturers with delays and production stops already underway.

The reasons for the aluminum crisis

But what is the cause of the aluminum shortage? The reasons are linked to atmospheric events that hit Switzerland with torrential rains and the flooding of the Rhone that forced the closure of two of the largest companies specialized in aluminum extraction, namely Novelis and Constellium that have factories in Sierre and Chippis.

Brands at risk

As reported by Automotive News, Jaguar Land Rover Group is among the companies that will feel the blow the most since it buys 180,000 tons of steel from these two companies for the production of its models. But JLR is not the only brand that will feel the impact of this problem: according to Automotive News Europe, Porsche, Mercedes, BMW and Audi will also be involved. The British Group should have a reduction in production in the current quarter as well as repercussions on the next one, while for Porsche there would be 17,400 units at risk in the second part of the year.