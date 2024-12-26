Alucoil, a Spanish multinational specialized in the manufacture of technologically advanced aluminum materials for the building, transport and industrial sectors, has obtained the ‘Zero Waste’ certificate awarded by AENOR, with a recovery percentage of 98.83%.

The scope of the certification covers the manufacture of its composite panels LARSON® FR and aluminum honeycomb core panels LARCORE®.

This recognition highlights Alucoil’s efforts in efficient waste management and reinforces its commitment to sustainability, which positions the company as a benchmark in its sector in this field.

With this level of valuation, Alucoil demonstrates its ability to transform almost all of the waste generated in the manufacturing of LARSON® FR and LARCORE® panels in new raw materials, energy or reusable productssignificantly minimizing its environmental impact.

“This percentage, which is notoriously difficult to achieve, places the company well above the usual standards in the industry, becoming a pioneer in responsible practices within its sector,” explains the company based in Miranda de Ebro.

“Obtaining this certificate with a 98.83% valuation is a reflection of the effort, innovation and commitment of our entire team. We are aware of how challenging it is to achieve this percentage, and we are proud to be pioneers in leading the way towards a more sustainable future and moving towards an increasingly green industry,” they point out from Alucoil.

To achieve this result, the company has opted for use of raw materials and 100% recyclable products so that any waste can be revalued with a low environmental impact. Likewise, they have optimized internal processes to minimize waste generation.

On the other hand, have opted for the collaborations with strategic partners specialized in sustainable waste management and have generated internal and external awareness through training programs on correct waste management.

Positive impact and future goals

With this certification, Alucoil contributes very positively to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 12 (Responsible Production and Consumption) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

“We continue to work rigorously and hope to soon achieve new sustainability goals, integrating innovations that allow us to continue leading the change towards a cleaner and more environmentally friendly world,” concludes the Alucoil team.

The company, in addition to Spain, has a factory in Morocco, and provides service and exports its products to more than 90 countries around the world.