Pets are part of the life of many Italian families, so much so that in 2021 these increased to 62.1 million. Last year Altroconsumo had investigated the relationship of Italians with their pets: the survey showed that the average annual expenditure for a dog amounted to around 1,562 euros, of which 341 for medical expenses. This year’s analysis by the organization focused on the costs of a first visit for a six-week-old puppy; 149 veterinary surgeries and clinics were questioned in 6 different Italian cities, such as Bari, Bologna, Milan, Naples, Rome and Turin. In addition to the comparison between the prices of the first visits, the opening hours were also analyzed for the first aid service – if present and in which modality – and the cost of shopping for the application of the microchip, mandatory by law for dogs.

The survey reveals a significant difference in costs for the first veterinary visit between one city and another: southern cities are usually cheaper. Twenty clinics out of 149 contacted offer a free first visit to get to know the animal. On average, you spend from 39 euros in Naples to 43 euros in Rome. In Milan, Turin and Bari, however, various structures ask for more than 80 euros. In general, outpatient clinics are cheaper than clinics.

As regards the application of the microchip, mandatory by law for dogs, in the same city it ranges from a minimum of 25 euros to a maximum of 65. On average, 34 euros are spent in Bari while 49 euros in Milan. Not only that, after applying the microchip, the vet takes care of the registration at the registry office; in Rome, some vets ask for an extra 8 euros for registration. The microchip can be applied to the ASL and generally costs less. In Lazio, the cost for applying the microchip and registering with the ASL is 28 euros in total. In Lombardy, spending drops to 21.71 euros.

Finally, with regard to emergency situations, out of 149 structures, 19% have an emergency room open 24 hours a day, but often you have to call first. In 54% of cases, the clinics are only open on weekdays and cannot be found outside visiting hours. 27%, however, reported that for emergencies it is possible to contact them by phone.

On the subject, Altroconsumo also involved the ACmakers community, collecting more than 1,000 experiences. Over 400 consumers confirmed that they have taken their pet about two or three times to the vet in the last year – more often dog owners than cat owners. Age also affects the frequency of visits: puppies less than 1 year old and dogs over 10 years old go to the vet more often than adult dogs. Not only that, in the last year the medical expense at the vet for a dog amounts to 220 euros, against 130 euros for a cat.

In addition to the costs of the veterinarian, the cost of medicines in the event of illness must also be taken into consideration, also because only in certain circumstances is it possible to purchase a medicine equivalent to the veterinary one. However, since 2021 it has been possible for the vet to prescribe an equivalent drug for human use as long as it has the same active ingredient as the one intended for our animal friend. Medical expenses are totally borne by citizens, but there is a way to recover part of the amount paid: in fact, a tax deduction of 19% is provided for in the tax return, for a maximum amount of 550 euros and a deductible of 129.11 euros.